New Delhi, Aug 12: The Deaf Cricket Society (DCS) on Friday announced the squad which will be representing Delhi in the upcoming sixth T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, to be held from November 14 to 20 in Agra and Kanpur. The week-long championship, to be organised by U.P. Deaf Cricket Association (UPDCA), will witness teams from across the country competing for the coveted T20 Championship title. Ashes 2023 To Be Moved Forward for First Time in 139 Years, to Allow England Players’ Participation in The Hundred: Report.

The final team selection camp for the Delhi side was held on August 7 at Venkateshwara International School, Sector-10, Dwarka, which saw participation of many talented cricket players from the State. After a tough competition and based on performance and excellence showcased by all players, the jury short-listed nineteen players who will now represent the Delhi State team for the championship. WI vs NZ: West Indies Name 14-member Squad for ODI Series Against New Zealand.

"The enthusiasm from the players across the states is overwhelming. Cricket being the most-loved sports in India receives support from all across the country regardless of the category. Indian disability cricket has the potential to set benchmarks with talented players coming onboard and our efforts are to provide them with world-class platform and training for their growth. We are determined to bring deaf cricketers to mainstream cricket fraternity with such initiatives." said Manish Goel, President, DCS. Solely dedicated to serve the cause of persons with disabilities, Deaf Cricket Society has about eight state level associations and over 500 players affiliated at various domestic cricket level tournaments in India. DCS is also affiliated to Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf ICC).

Delhi Squad: Virender Singh (Captain), Manjeet Kumar, Vicky, Jitender Tyagi, Rohit Saini (Wk), Abhishek Thakur, Punit Bhardwaj, Sameer Kumar Dubey, Santi (Wk), Shiv Narayan Sharma, Amit Gaur, Fahimuddin, Deepak Joshi, Himanshu, Aashish Kumar Verma, Nishit Kohli, Vishal Barara (Coach), K. K. Saini (Manager), Atul Verma (Dcs Team Leader).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).