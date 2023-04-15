Lahore [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Matt Henry picked up a hat-trick spread across two overs in the first T20I against Pakistan in Lahore to join an elite group of New Zealand bowlers.

Henry had derailed Pakistan's innings in the 13th over with the wickets of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed off back-to-back deliveries. Shadab was caught out by Latham off the penultimate ball of the over and Itikhar fell the next ball, edging again to the wicketkeeper.

Henry returned in the 19th over to dismiss Shaheen Afridi off the first ball, caught brilliantly near the ropes by Daryl Mitchell off the first ball in the over.

Henry finished with 3/32, his career-best figure in T20Is and also became just the fourth New Zealand bowler to take a hat-trick in men's T20Is.

Jacob Oram was the first to do so when he took a hat-trick in 2009 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder then became just the second player to record a hat-trick in men's T20Is. Tim Southee joined him on the list next year against Pakistan.

For 12 years since then, there were no New Zealand bowlers on the list until Michael Bracewell took a hat-trick against Ireland last year.

Henry now joins the three players on the list after his spell in Lahore.

Pakistan were bowled out for 182 batting first with Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub making 47 apiece. (ANI)

