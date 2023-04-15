Pakistan and New Zealand face-off in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I begins at 09:30 pm IST. Pakistan won the series opener by an impressive margin of 88 runs and thus lead the series 1-0. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

Hosts Pakistan registered a fine win the series opener and bundled out Kiwis for just 94 runs in 15.3 overs. The Blackcaps were chasing a target of 183 runs. Haris Rauf picked four wickets and dented the New Zealand chase. Apart from him, Imad Wasim picked two wickets in one over. In batting, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub scored 47 each. For Kiwis, Matt Henry scalped a hat-trick.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be our pick as wicket-keeper for PAK vs NZ fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Babar Azam (PAK), Mark Chapman (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK) can be picked as batsmen in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the PAK vs NZ we will go with three all-rounders. Shadab Khan (PAK), James Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK) and Matt Henry (NZ) can be the bowlers in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Mark Chapman (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), James Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Matt Henry (NZ).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PAK vs NZ whereas Haris Rauf (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).