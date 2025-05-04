Prague, May 4 (AP) Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia won the Prague international marathon for the second straight year on Sunday while his compatriot Bertukan Welde claimed the women's race.

Hayle, who won the Boston Marathon in 2016, pulled away from Felix Kipkoech of Kenya before the 30-kilometer mark and cruised unchallenged to clock 2 hours, 5 minutes and 14 seconds. He became the first runner to defend his title in the 30 editions of the race.

Kipkoech finished second and Tetsuya Yoroizaka of Japan was third.

Welde won in 2:20:55. (AP)

