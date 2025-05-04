English Premier League 2024-25 champions Liverpool FC will be hosted by fifth-placed Chelsea FC in their 35th league game this season. The Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2024-25 match, set to be played at the famous Stamford Bridge in London on May 4, from 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) will only be a mandatory one for the Reds, as they have already clinched the title, but for the Blues, a win would be extremely crucial to help them stay in the top five of the EPL 2024-25 points table. Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25: Reece James and Enzo Fernandez Score as The Blues Secure Win Over Danish Club.

Hosts Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last five league games, winning three and drawing two. While Liverpool FC have won four and lost one of their last five games. Chelsea are in the fifth spot, two points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United and with the exact same points as the sixth-placed Nottingham Forest ahead of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2024-25 match.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea FC are set to host champions Liverpool FC in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 4. The Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London from 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Chelsea vs Liverpool live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Chelsea vs Liverpool, online viewing options are listed below. Liverpool Fans Celebrate as Players Receive Thunderous Welcome Upon Arrival at Anfield in Team Bus, Video Goes Viral as Arne Slot and Co Win EPL 2024-25 Title (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

