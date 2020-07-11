New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): "He always tried to introduce transparency," said former Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai while condoling the demise of the Indian Army's former Master General Ordnance Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge (retd).

His remark came as Lt Gen Thodge passed away aged 64.

Last year, the Supreme Court had appointed him as the third member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Very distressed to learn of his sudden demise. He was an excellent asset in the COA as he had only the interest of the game at heart. The short time that he was with us he tried to introduce transparency," Vinod Rai told ANI.

"He wanted a thorough revisit of the fund devolution formula as the players are still not compensated adequately. He was professional to the core and objective in his dealings My deepest condolences to the family. May his soul Rest In Peace," he added.

Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also condoled the demise of Thodge.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Lt General Thodge, former CoA member of the BCCI."

Former CoA member Diana Edulji also condoled the demise of Thodge saying: "I am shocked to hear the sad news of the passing away of Lt. Gen. Thodge, May his soul rest in peace and God give the family strength to bear this huge loss."

A bench of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre had appointed Lt Gen Thodge as a member of the CoA. (ANI)

