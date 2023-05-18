Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Heinrich Klaasen's spectacular maiden IPL century powered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 186/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2023 match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Klaasen scored the highest for SRH with an outstanding knock of 104 runs off 51 balls while Harry Brook scored unbeaten 27 in 19 deliveries. For RCB, Michael Bracewell bagged two wickets while Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel scalped one each.

Opted to bowl first, RCB got off to a flying start as Michael Bracewell gave SRH double blows in the fourth over of the innings. Bracewell first removed Abhishek Sharma for 11 and then Rahul Tripathi for 15.

The right-handed batter Heinrich Klaasen then came out to bat and slammed Shahbaz Ahmed for three boundaries gathering 16 runs in the 6th over.

The duo of Aiden Markram and Klaasen rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the RCB bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

Klaasen brought up his fifty in 24 balls. After playing a helping knock of 18 runs SRH captain Markram was dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed in the 13th over. Harry Brook then came out to bat.

Brook then opened his hands and slammed boundaries at regular intervals with well-set batter Klaasen. The duo slammed Shahbaz Ahmed for two maximums and one four gathering 19 runs.

With an exceptional six off Harshal Patel's ball in the 19th over, Klaasen brought up his maiden IPL century in 49 balls. However, centurion Klaasen's innings of 104 runs came to an end in the same over.

The right-handed batter Glenn Phillips then came out to bat. In the last over SRH batters could only gather 4 runs to guide their team's total to 186/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 186/5 (Heinrich Klaasen 104, Harry Brook 27*; Michael Bracewell 2-13) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

