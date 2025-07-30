Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jul 30 (AP) Fast bowler Matt Henry's triple strike on Wednesday provided New Zealand with a perfect start in its first test match against Zimbabwe in almost nine years.

In an incisive opening spell of seven overs, Henry got the wickets of Brian Bennett (6) and Ben Curran (13). He then found the outside edge of Nick Welch (27) at the stroke of lunch to leave Zimbabwe in trouble at 67-4.

Also Read | Supreme Court Sets Aside Lifetime Ban on Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer Santhosh Karunakaran.

Fast bowler Nathan Smith had reduced Zimbabwe to 31-3 when in-form Sean Williams (2) chopped a short ball back onto his stumps before captain Craig Ervine and Welch found some boundaries against spinners Mitchell Santer and Michael Bracewell.

Ervine took 23 balls to get off the mark with a boundary through mid-off and was unbeaten on 13 at the break.

Also Read | India's Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs England: Will Arshdeep Singh Make His Test Debut? Kuldeep Yadav In? Check Changes India Could Make to Their Playing 11 in London.

Santner, captaining the Black Caps for the first time in the absence of injured Tom Latham, hoped his three fast bowlers get most out of a soft pitch after he lost the toss and was asked to field first.

And Henry didn't disappoint his skipper.

Bennett and Curran, recovered from a broken hand, both were caught by Will Young at the third slip as Henry consistently challenged the openers with his immaculate line and length. Welch and Ervine seemed to have settled down in the last half hour with their sweeps and reverse sweeps against the spinners before Henry returned and had Welch caught in the second slip.

New Zealand has won 11 of its 17 test matches against Zimbabwe and drawn six. This is the first match between the two teams since 2016 in cricket's traditional format. Zimbabwe has a poor home test record with its last win coming against Pakistan in 2013.

New Zealand, playing its first test of the year, is without several regulars with Latham still recovering from a shoulder injury and Glenn Phillips ruled out of the two-match series because of a groin strain sustained during the Major League Cricket competition in the U.S.

Kane Williamson was unavailable for the series, and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson took time out to be at home for the birth of his first child.

In Latham's absence, Santer became the 32nd test captain for the Black Caps. He led New Zealand to the tri-series title last week in Harare, beating South Africa in the final in the white ball format.

This series is not part of the World Test Championship. Zimbabwe has played seven test matches this year, losing six and winning one.

Zimbabwe is strengthened with the return of allrounder Sikandar Raza and opener Curran after missing out last home series against South Africa, which the Proteas won 2-0. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)