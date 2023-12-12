New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Hero Indian Open will complete the 2024 Asian Swing following confirmation that the event will once again take place at the DLF Golf & Country Club from March 28-31 next year.

India's national open will be the second of five events comprising the Asian Swing as part of the new-look 2024 Race to Dubai, where each of the five Global Swings will have its own identity and its own Champion who will each earn USD 200,000 from an overall USD 1million Bonus Pool. Swing Champions will also qualify for the 'Back 9' events.

The Hero Indian Open returned to the Race to Dubai in February for the first time since 2019 as Germany's Marcel Siem ended a near nine-year wait for a DP World Tour title with an emotional victory in New Delhi.

The event will celebrate its 57th edition in 2024, extending Hero MotoCorp's long-term relationship with the European Tour group, which began at the 2015 staging of the event.

Bharatendu Kabi, Head of Corporate Communication & Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Having been a part of India's national open for nearly two decades, we have watched the tournament undergo significant growth and gain prominence over the years.

"It's truly satisfying to see it once again being part of the 2024 Race to Dubai."

The Asian Swing will begin with the Singapore Classic from March 21-24, before heading to India, Korea for the Korea Championship, the ISPS HANDA – CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan, and finally China for the return of the Volvo China Open.

The five Global Swings' are followed by the 'Back 9' events, and the season is rounded out by the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs'.

