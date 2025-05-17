New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Goalkeeper Nidhi has been named captain, while Hina Bano will serve as her deputy, as Hockey India on Saturday announced a 24-member Indian junior women's team for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

Scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 2, the tournament will feature four countries — Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Likely To Play IPL 2026, 'No Hint About Retirement' To CSK Management: Report.

As part of their preparation for the Junior World Cup in December, the Indian team will play two matches against each of the participating nations to evaluate their performance, assess team combinations, and refine strategies.

"We are looking to identify our best players from this squad, especially with the Junior World Cup just six months away. This tour will provide valuable international exposure and experience for the players," Indian Junior Women's hockey team coach Tushar Khandker said in a release.

Also Read | RR vs PBKS IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"In the long term, we are also preparing them for a smooth transition to the senior team. That transition is only possible if they perform well in major tournaments like the World Cup, which makes this tour extremely important."

The selected team includes Engil Harsha Rani Minz as the second goalkeeper, while Vidyashree V has been named as a standby.

The defensive unit comprises Mamita Oram, Lalthantluangi, Manisha, Puja Sahoo, Parwati Topno, Nandini, and Sakshi Shukla. The midfield will feature Priyanka Yadav, Anisha Sahu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sanjana Horo, Supriya Kujur, and Priyanka Dogra, with Huda Khan and Munmuni Das listed as standby midfielders.

The forward line includes Hina Bano, Sonam, Sukhveer Kaur, Geeta Yadav, Lalrinpuii, Kanika Siwach, and Karmanpreet Kaur, while Selestina Horo has been named as a standby forward.

India will face Chile in the opening match on May 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)