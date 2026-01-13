Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): HIL GC defeated Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday.

Kane Russell (14', 33', 47'), and Sam Ward (23') scored the goals for HIL GC, while Blake Govers (32') and Uttam Singh (56') were the goalscorers for Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons, as per a press release from HIL.

Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons started the first quarter strong as Tom Craig unleashed a powerful back-handed shot in the second minute, but it was met with a strong save by HIL GC's goalkeeper James Mazarelo. Despite the strong start by the Dragons, it was HIL GC that dictated the play for the remaining quarter. In the 6th minute, Prasant Barla was through on goal, but his close-range shot was saved by Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper David Harte.

In the 12th minute, HIL GC were awarded back-to-back penalty corners, but Kane Russell and Manmeet Singh's attempts on goal couldn't reach the target. Two minutes later, HIL GC won yet another penalty corner, and this time, the current leading goalscorer of Hero HIL, Kane Russell (14') did what he does best as he powered the ball into the net past everyone to score his seventh goal of the season and claim the lead.

HIL GC continued to maintain their high line and pressed the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in their own half. The intense pressure paid off as Lalit Kumar Upadhyay demonstrated dribbling skills to beat his marker and carry the ball along the baseline as he eventually played the perfect pass to Sam Ward (23') in front of goal, who dove in and tapped the ball into the net to increase HIL GC's advantage.

Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons started the second half strong as they found their first goal from a penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Blake Govers (32'). However, the very next minute, HIL GC won three penalty corners in a ro,w and despite the Dragons' strong defence during the first two attempts, they couldn't stop Kane Russell (33') for the third time as he scored his second goal of the evening.

The Dragons improved their overall performance by making some crucial circle entries, but were unfortunate in front of the goal. In the 39th minute, Dragons' Thomas Sorsby showcased incredible 3D skills inside the circle to move in front of goal, but his slap shot was saved by goalkeeper James Mazarelo of HIL GC.

In the second minute of the final quarter, HIL GC were awarded a penalty corner as Kane Russell (47') stepped up and delivered a powerful dragflick which swished past Dragons goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh's head and into the net to claim his third hat-trick of the season. In the 53rd minute, Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons were awarded a penalty corner as Blake Govers took another good shot on goal, but James Mazarelo made yet another brilliant save to maintain the lead for HIL GC.

With four minutes left on the clock, Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons reduced the deficit as Mohammed Raheel played an incisive cross from the left flank to find Uttam Singh (56'), who finished the ball into the net.

Despite 30 circle penetrations, the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons could only score two goals, which highlights the strong performance by the HIL GC defence. The Dragons suffered their first loss of the season, while HIL GC went to the top of the table with 10 points. (ANI)

