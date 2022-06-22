Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur received the torch and handed it over to Grandmaster Deep Sengupta. The torch will travel next to Shimla.

Also Read | Wimbledon Championship 2022: Fans Hoping for Another Classical Rafael Nadal- Novak Djokovic Clash.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City 5 Dharamshala - 22nd June Hon. Union Minister of @YASMinistry and @MIB_India Sh. @ianuragthakur receives the Torch in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh & hands it over to GM @gmdeepsengupta," tweeted SAI Media.

Anurag Thakur also tweeted in Hindi, "Torch brings awareness, brings light to the masses. Welcomed #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay to Dharamsala. Not only hope but also full faith that this torch will increase awareness about chess game, will inspire more and more people to play chess and join it."

Also Read | SL vs AUS, 4th ODI 2022: Sri Lankan Legends Shower Praise on Home Team After Historic ODI Series Win Against Australia.

Earlier on Tuesday, the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Srinagar and then Jammu. Leh hosted the first-ever Torch Relay of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Monday. The torch, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, began its relay from Leh.

The torch will travel in 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. 189 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues. Grand Master Dibyendu Barua brought the torch from Delhi and handed it over to LG RK Mathur, to begin the relay from Leh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the historic torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad on Sunday at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Indian Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur were present at the opening of the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

This year, for the very first time, the International Chess Body, FIDE, has instituted the Chess Olympiad Torch which is part of Olympic tradition but was never done in the Chess Olympiad. India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

In nearly 100 years of the history of the Chess Olympiad, it's the first time that India will be hosting this prestigious event. With 188 countries registered for the upcoming Olympiad, Indian sporting history is also set to witness a huge congregation of countries on Indian soil for the first time at an event. And celebrating this, AICF has unveiled a social media campaign 'Namaste World', welcoming the chess community from around the world for this event.

AICF had earlier announced two Indian teams each in the open and women's sections as the 44th Chess Olympiad has attracted 343 teams in both sections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)