New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Internationally renowned and one of the oldest adventure sports, the 34th edition of the International Himalayan Run and Trek Annual Events "Himalayan 100-mile Stage Race" went off successfully concluded in Darjeeling, the North-East Himalayan ranges, and participants left the Darjeeling area on 14 November 2025 after the award ceremony.

Adventurers from various countries, including the USA, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Singapore, Belgium, Austria, and India, took part in this world-famous international annual event, according to a press release.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Lithuania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs LTU Football Match in IST.

Anton Schaefer from Germany won the race with an overall time of 18 hours 54 minutes the first prize. The second prize goes to Tigaut Geyns from Belgium with a time of 23 Hrs. 01 minutes. The third prize goes to Christopher French from the USA with a time of 24 hours. 50 minutes.

In the Himalayan 100 Mile Stage Race (female) category, Janet Payne from the UK is the first female winner with 30 hours. 39 minutes and Petra Janstchitsch from Austria with 33 Hrs. 15 Minutes is the second winner. The third prize goes to Louise Johnson from the USA with a time of 34 hours 18 minutes.

Also Read | F1 2025: Lando Norris Braces for 'Difficult' Las Vegas Grand Prix Despite Back-to-Back Wins.

The trophies for senior participants, male and female, go to Janet Payne and Steve Broadbent, respectively. The trophy for the youngest participant goes to Tigaut Geyns. This event is described as the most challenging, scenic, and beautiful endurance race in the world.

According to Pandey, the central ambition behind this event is to preserve the environment and local heritage of the Indian Himalaya for future generations,s also keep the balance between body, mind and soul and make the Darjeeling area a hub for various adventurous sports. C.S. Pandey added that the Himalayan Run & Trek International annual event has been running since 1991.

The Chief Guest of the flag-off and the award ceremony was Suraj Pradhan, a senior official of the GTA-Tourism. Participants praised Race Director CS Pandey. All were very impressed by the courageous and environmental conservation work done through the Himalayan Run and Trek annual event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)