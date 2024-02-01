Sports News | Hitaashee Takes Three Shot Lead over Ananya in Third Leg of Hero WPGT

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi fired four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round to grab a handy three-shot lead over Ananya Garg after the second round of the third leg of the 2024 Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Hitaashee, starting in the final group, had a bogey-bogey start but a series of birdies saw her roar into contention at the Tollygunge Club.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton to Move to Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025 season: Report.

She dropped a shot on the Par-4 12th but got that back with her fifth birdie of the day on the Par-4 15th. Her round of 68 put her at 1-under 139 and three clear of Ananya (68).

Ananya, looking for her maiden win on the Hero WPGT, made up for her opening round of 74 as she had four birdies against two bogeys.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan Emphasizes Belief On Patience Being Key To Play Five-Day Test Matches Following Selection in Team India Squad.

Ananya is now 2-over for 36 holes at 142.

Seher Atwal (71-71), tied second, could have been better but for a bogey finish. She also had a double bogey on Par-4 12th. She had three birdies during the day.

Three players, Ridhima Dilawari (69), amateur Anaahat Bindra (71) and Gauri Karhade (73) were in tie for the fifth place at 4-over 144, while Amandeep Drall, who actually went into the lead after a birdie on the second hole, slipped later.

Amandeep, playing in the lead group, birdied the second, while her playing partners, Hitaashee and Khushi started bogey-bogey.

Amandeep suffered three bogeys in a row from third to fifth and then had two more bogeys and a dLeg+of+Hero+WPGT&via=latestly" title="Tweet">