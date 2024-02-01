Sports News | Hitaashee Takes Three Shot Lead over Ananya in Third Leg of Hero WPGT

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Hitaashee Bakshi fired four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round to grab a handy three-shot lead over Ananya Garg after the second round of the third leg of the 2024 Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 01, 2024 05:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Hitaashee Takes Three Shot Lead over Ananya in Third Leg of Hero WPGT

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi fired four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round to grab a handy three-shot lead over Ananya Garg after the second round of the third leg of the 2024 Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Hitaashee, starting in the final group, had a bogey-bogey start but a series of birdies saw her roar into contention at the Tollygunge Club.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton to Move to Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025 season: Report.

She dropped a shot on the Par-4 12th but got that back with her fifth birdie of the day on the Par-4 15th. Her round of 68 put her at 1-under 139 and three clear of Ananya (68).

Ananya, looking for her maiden win on the Hero WPGT, made up for her opening round of 74 as she had four birdies against two bogeys.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan Emphasizes Belief On Patience Being Key To Play Five-Day Test Matches Following Selection in Team India Squad.

Ananya is now 2-over for 36 holes at 142.

Seher Atwal (71-71), tied second, could have been better but for a bogey finish. She also had a double bogey on Par-4 12th. She had three birdies during the day.

Three players, Ridhima Dilawari (69), amateur Anaahat Bindra (71) and Gauri Karhade (73) were in tie for the fifth place at 4-over 144, while Amandeep Drall, who actually went into the lead after a birdie on the second hole, slipped later.

Amandeep, playing in the lead group, birdied the second, while her playing partners, Hitaashee and Khushi started bogey-bogey.

Amandeep suffered three bogeys in a row from third to fifth and then had two more bogeys and a dLeg+of+Hero+WPGT&via=latestly" title="Tweet">

Sports News | Hitaashee Takes Three Shot Lead over Ananya in Third Leg of Hero WPGT

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Hitaashee Bakshi fired four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round to grab a handy three-shot lead over Ananya Garg after the second round of the third leg of the 2024 Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 01, 2024 05:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Hitaashee Takes Three Shot Lead over Ananya in Third Leg of Hero WPGT

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi fired four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round to grab a handy three-shot lead over Ananya Garg after the second round of the third leg of the 2024 Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Hitaashee, starting in the final group, had a bogey-bogey start but a series of birdies saw her roar into contention at the Tollygunge Club.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton to Move to Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025 season: Report.

She dropped a shot on the Par-4 12th but got that back with her fifth birdie of the day on the Par-4 15th. Her round of 68 put her at 1-under 139 and three clear of Ananya (68).

Ananya, looking for her maiden win on the Hero WPGT, made up for her opening round of 74 as she had four birdies against two bogeys.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan Emphasizes Belief On Patience Being Key To Play Five-Day Test Matches Following Selection in Team India Squad.

Ananya is now 2-over for 36 holes at 142.

Seher Atwal (71-71), tied second, could have been better but for a bogey finish. She also had a double bogey on Par-4 12th. She had three birdies during the day.

Three players, Ridhima Dilawari (69), amateur Anaahat Bindra (71) and Gauri Karhade (73) were in tie for the fifth place at 4-over 144, while Amandeep Drall, who actually went into the lead after a birdie on the second hole, slipped later.

Amandeep, playing in the lead group, birdied the second, while her playing partners, Hitaashee and Khushi started bogey-bogey.

Amandeep suffered three bogeys in a row from third to fifth and then had two more bogeys and a double bogey against just one birdie for a round of 76 that saw her drop down to eighth.

Karishma Govind (75) and Khushi Khanijau (80) were tied for ninth place, while Sneha Singh (72), winner of the last event, was tied-11th with Kriti Chowhan (72).

Overnight leader Khushi had a rough day with a round of 80 that included a two double bogeys on the last two holes as she slipped to tied ninth at 149.

The cut fell at 157 and 20 players made it to the final round.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Man City vs Burnley
100K+ searches
Paytm Share Price
100K+ searches
Budget 2024 time
50K+ searches
February
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
bitcoin
Ethereum(ETH)
₹1,89,170-1.56%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹83.03-0.14%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹24,896-1.30%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Hockey

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot