New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member Indian junior men’s hockey team that will participate in the 4 Nations Tournament from August 18 to 22 at Dusseldorf, Germany.

India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the team’s preparations for the all-important FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 5 to 16.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2023-24: Rakow Czestochowa Beat Qarabag FK.

The team will be led by talismanic forwards Uttam Singh, as captain, and Boby Singh Dhami, as vice captain.

The goalkeeping department will be entrusted to the reliable duo of Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav, while the defenders travelling to Germany are Sharda Nand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, and Yogember Rawat.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr, Pre-season Friendly Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Meanwhile, the midfield will witness the presence of dynamic players like Poovanna C B, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Chetan Sharma, and Amit Kumar Yadav.

In the forward department, the team consists of experienced players, namely, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Uttam Singh, and Sudeep Chirmako.

“We have been training hard in preparation for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 and have identified some areas of improvement. The 4 Nations Tournament is the perfect opportunity to see if our plans are feasible," Hockey India quoted Indian men’s junior hockey team coach CR Kumar as saying.

“Encountering high-pressure match situations at the 4 Nations Tournament will help the team improve the composure of the team. This event will also serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas of improvement. We believe that this tournament will set the bar for the performance of the team. This is our first exposure to European teams and playing against them will help to evaluate the team's performance against these quality opponents," he signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)