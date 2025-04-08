New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Hockey India has sent additional support staff, including a physiotherapist and a masseuse, to the ongoing Senior Men's National Championship in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, to provide medical attention and recovery support to the players.

This year's championship features an impressive array of 31 Indian men's hockey team players such as Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak, Abhishek, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Gurjant Singh and Sanjay.

Also Read | Former FC Barcelona Treble-Winning Star Defender Jeremy Mathieu Spotted Working in Football Store in France.

Recognising the high-intensity nature of the tournament and the workload on the Indian team players, Hockey India's move was meant to ensure the well-being of the players.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton emphasised the importance of this initiative.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch KKR vs LSG Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

"Most local teams don't have dedicated physios or medical staff, but our national players are accustomed to a professional setup. The goal here is to prevent injuries and ensure our players can perform at their best," Fulton said in the release.

"With the FIH Pro League coming up next, it's vital that our athletes are managed properly. Having proper assessments and treatments in place allows us to avoid unnecessary risks and helps players recover quickly if they pick up any niggles."

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The health and well-being of our players is paramount. With such a large number of national team players participating in the Senior Nationals, we felt it was our duty to provide the medical and recovery infrastructure they are accustomed to.

"This not only ensures their safety but also raises the standard of the competition. We are committed to supporting our athletes at every level.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)