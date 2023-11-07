New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Continuing its effort to unearth young talent at the grassroots level, Hockey India on Tuesday announced Southern Alpha Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy as the two new academy members.

The decision was formally made by the Hockey India Executive Body at the 13th Congress held on November 3, 2023, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium meeting hall.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund Coach Edin Terzic Calls for Positive Mindset from Players Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match Against Newcastle United Following Der Klassiker Defeat.

The Southern Alpha Sports Academy, based in Bangalore, Karnataka was founded by Mr Parthasarathi Jha. The academy promises excellence in a variety of sports programs.

Named after former Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Ritu Rani, the Ritu Rani Hockey Academy was founded by Mr Harsh Sharma and has Baljinder Singh as the Director of the Academy. The academy is based in Patiala, Punjab.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Beats Matteo Martineau; Stan Wawrinka Triumphs over Bernabe Zapata Miralles to Reach Moselle Open 2023 Second Round.

Speaking on the newly inducted Academy Members, Hockey India President Padma Dilip Tirkey said, "It is a proud moment for us at Hockey India to have two new Academy Members -Southern Alpha Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy- on board. It truly strengthens our efforts in developing the sport and discovering new talent at the grassroots level. I would like to wish both the Academies the very best and may they continue their exemplary work for the welfare of the sport."

Echoing the President's thoughts, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "With more academies coming into the fold, the sport is growing in varied ways at the grassroots level and we are delighted to have Southern Alpha Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy on board as new Academy Members."

With the inclusion of new members, Hockey India currently has 27 Permanent Members, 33 Associate Members, 51 Academy Members, and 2 Hoc-Key Members. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)