Rourkela (Odisha)[India], June 27 (ANI): The 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 kicked off in spectacular fashion on Tuesday with Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Chandigarh starting their campaign with victories in their respective matches, here, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Jammu and Kashmir 13-1 in the opening match of the tournament. Dechamma PG (4', 41', 55', 60') netted four goals, while Sowmya HV (7', 27', 34') scored a hat-trick for Hockey Karnataka. Yamuna (12', 57'), Jeevitha B.G (19'), Nisarga SB (31', 33'), and Aishwarya S Kalli (54') were also on the scoresheet for the winning team. For Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Gunjan Preet Kour (15') scored a consolation goal.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a comprehensive 25-0 win against Le Puducherry Hockey. Bhumiksha Sahu (17', 18', 22', 35', 39', 44', 48') netted seven goals to end the game as top scorer, while Sonam (11', 13', 38', 53', 57', 58') scored six goals for the winning side.

Moreover, Gurmail Kaur (11', 12', 18', 50') found the back of the net four times, while Priyanka Yadav (14', 30', 45') scored a hat-trick for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Soniya Kumre (15', 54'), Thounaojam Nirupama Devi (17'), Captain Yogita Verma (55'), and Sonia Devi (59') were also on the scoresheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The third game of the day witnessed Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Gujarat 16-0. Megha (5', 5', 22', 23', 24', 38', 51') scored seven goals, while Captain Alka (28', 32', 36', 47', 49') netted five goals for Hockey Chandigarh. Moreover, Shivani Kumari (15', 16', 33') scored a hat-trick, while Pooja (57') also found the back of the net.

Later in the day, Hockey Mizoram will take on Hockey Uttrakhand in the fourth match of the day, while Hockey Punjab will lock horns with Goans Hockey in the fifth game. In the sixth and last match of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh will face Hockey Himachal. (ANI)

