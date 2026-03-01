Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Sunday announced a 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from 8 to 14 March 2026, according to a release.

Hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, set to be held in August. The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales are in Pool B.

Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete will continue to Captain the side, providing leadership and stability at the heart of the team. The squad comprises Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam sharing the goalkeeping responsibilities.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Ishika Chaudhary form the defensive unit, while Captain Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, and Deepika Soreng will occupy the midfield.

In attack, the team boasts flair and finishing prowess with Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, and Annu taking on the goalscoring responsibilities.

Recently appointed Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Sjoerd Marijne, shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial tournament and said, "We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on the fitness and the tactics, so everybody understands their tasks and role in the team. We will play two practice matches in Hyderabad to be fully ready for the matches ahead."

India will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8th March, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on 9th and 11th March respectively.

20-member Indian Women's squad - FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana:

Goalkeepers

1. Bansari Solanki2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders

3. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam4. Nikki Pradhan5. Manisha Chauhan6. Udita7. Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders

8. Neha9. Salima Tete10. Sunelita Toppo11. Sakshi Rana12. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke13. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal14. Deepika Soreng

Forwards

15. Navneet Kaur16. Ishika17. Lalremsiami18. Beauty Dungdung19. Baljeet Kaur20. Annu

The Live Streaming of FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar. (ANI)

