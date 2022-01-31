Bridgetown [Barbados], January 31 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on Monday became the first men's player from his country to take a T20I hat-trick.

He achieved the feat in the fifth and final T20I against England at the Kensington Oval. The bowler took a hat-trick in the final over of England's innings as the Three Lions were chasing 180.

Also Read | Statistical Highlights of Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Title Win.

Holder prized the scalps of Chris Jordon, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood to register a double hat-trick.

Holder's fifer and Akeal Hosein's four-wicket haul helped West Indies defeat England by 17 runs in the fifth and final T20I here at the Kensington Oval on Monday. With this win, West Indies won the five-match series 3-2.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood Assaults Girlfriend Harriet Robson, Manchester United Aware of Disturbing Images, Releases Statement.

Chasing 180, only James Vince got going for England with the bat as he played a 55-run knock from 35 balls. Sam Billings also chipped in with a 41-run inning, but it did not prove enough as West Indies kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Holder and Hosein were the standout performers and the duo ensured that the hosts end up winning the series.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell played unbeaten knocks of 41 and 35 to help West Indies post 179/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For England, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone returned with two wickets each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)