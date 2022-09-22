Motegi [Japan], September 22 (ANI): A welcome return to the Twin Ring Motegi as Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro look to rally and regroup at Honda's home after a luckless weekend in Aragon.

For the first time since 2019, the MotoGP World Championship will return to the iconic Twin Ring Motegi circuit - Honda's home track. The Japanese Grand Prix has hosted many iconic moments in Moto GP history, especially for the Repsol Honda Team. Both 2016 and 2018 saw Marc Marquez win the MotoGP World Championship at Honda's home and in 2019 they clinched the Manufacturer title there. Then 2017 saw a thrilling battle between Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez, the pair battling right down to the line.

The event will see HRC continue to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the home fans getting to see the special logo on the RC213V for the first time in person.

Marquez has often arrived in Japan thinking towards a World Championship, but in 2022 he arrives thinking towards growth and improvements. After a truncated first race back from surgery, the eight-time World Champion is looking to get more laps and experience under his belt and continue to build his strength. Motegi's notorious heavy braking zones will be another good test for both Marquez and the developing Honda RC213V. The weekend is also set to mark Marc Marquez's 150th race start with the Repsol Honda Team.

2022 will see Pol Espargaro makes his Japanese GP debut as a Honda rider. The #44 has enjoyed consistent point scoring results at the 4.8 Kilometer long circuit which has included three podiums in the light and middleweight classes, including a victory in 2013. Espargaro remains resolute in his determination to end the season on a high and the unique character of Motegi presents an opportunity to see if he and the RC213V can make further improvements.

Tetsuta Nagashima will join the grid on a fifth Honda RC213V machine, the HRC Test Rider and 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours winner making his premier class debut.

Round 16 at the Japanese GP will feature a revised schedule with practice beginning on Friday afternoon at 13:15 Local Time. The Grand Prix itself will run on Sunday at 15:00 Local Time over 24 laps.

"I am really excited to come back to Japan, it is Honda's home race, it's a fun circuit and the fans are always incredible. In Motegi, you can get all kinds of weather so we will have to pay attention to what is happening. Also with the change in schedule, it will be a very intense two and a half days, but I am feeling good physically after Aragon. Let's enjoy a weekend back in Japan and keep working on our way to a full recovery and the development of the bike, " said Honda rider Marc Marquez.

"We had a hard weekend in Aragon but heading to Honda's home, seeing the factory and being reunited with the Japanese fans gives us an extra boost for sure. The atmosphere is always incredible in Japan so I want to keep working hard to put on a good show for everyone who supports us. For me, it's also a special track because in 2013 I won my Moto2 World Championship there. Let's make more good memories there this year, " said Honda rider Pol Espargaro. (ANI)

