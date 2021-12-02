Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get a clearer picture on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days after it was thrown into uncertainty following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron.

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand here from Friday.

"We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more. Rahul (Dravid) bhai (coach) has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot," Kohli said.

He added, "We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad."

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.

