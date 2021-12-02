Lionel Messi's father Jorge has taken a sly jibe at critics after the Argentine walked away with a Ballon d'Or 2021. After Messi won the Ballon d'Or 2021 award not only fans but also football stalwarts like Thomas Muller, Iker Casillas, Toni Kroos. A lot of them believed that Ballon d'Or 2021 award was robbed from Robert Lewandowski. Now very long ago we told you that Thomas Muller posted a long note and explained that Robert Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d'Or 2021. He also pointed out that Franck Ribery also deserved a Ballon d'Or 2013. Back then CR7 was the one who walked away with the prized possession. Cristiano Ronaldo Publicly Backs the Claims of Lionel Messi ‘Robbing’ Ballon d’Or 2021 From Him and Robert Lewandowski.

But now, Messi's father Jorge took to social media and posted the picture of his son holding the Ballon d'Or and put up an interesting caption to it. "Bla bla bla... carry on," read the caption of the snap. Even Cristiano Ronaldo publicly supported the claim that the Ballon d'Or was robbed from him and Robert Lewandowski. He responded to a comment on the fan page where the social media user had churned out a few stats that claimed that CR7 and Lewa were far more deserving than Messi for the Ballon d'Or 2021. He responded to the post by saying, "Facts."

Check out the post by Messi's father:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Messi (@jorge.sole)

Lionel Messi won the award after beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).