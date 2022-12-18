Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 18 (ANI): Bangladesh on Sunday announced their 15-man squad for the second Test against India after suffering a humiliating 188-run defeat in the Chattogram match.

The hosts are 0-1 down in the two-match Test series.

The bowler Ebadot Hossain will not be available for the hosts due to an injury sustained in Chattogram. Due to a groyne ailment, veteran Tamim Iqbal is still out of commission; nevertheless, Shakib Al Hasan is still playing despite having bowling issues in the first Test. Meanwhile, Nasum Ahmed received his first call-up.

Talking about the first Test, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up Bangladesh's tail to give India an emphatic 188-run win in the first test of the two-match series here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Bangladesh squad for 2nd test: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Pleasure, Mominul Haque, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Taskin Ahmed. (ANI)

