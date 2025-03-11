New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Hosts India were drawn alongside Nepal and Sri Lanka in Group B of the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 in the draw conducted in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, will host the third edition of the regional U19 men's tournament from May 9 to 18, 2025. The venue had also hosted the Santosh Trophy final round last year.

Also Read | Inter vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh were drawn in Group A. For the draw, the teams were seeded in three pots based on the latest FIFA men's rankings as of December 2024.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will be played on May 16. The final will take place on May 18.

Also Read | Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan 3-0 in the final of the 2023 edition held in Kathmandu.

In 2024, the tournament was held for the U20s, where India lost to Bangladesh on penalties in the semi-finals.

This will be the fourth time India will host an age-group SAFF competition after U20 men's (Bhubaneswar 2022), U18 women's (Jamshedpur 2022) and U15 men's (Kalyani 2019).

India's fixtures:

May 9: Sri Lanka vs India

May 13: India vs Nepal

May 16: Semi-finals

May 18: Final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)