Bayer Leverkusen have a mountain to climb in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with arch-rivals Bayern Munich. Leverkusen were completely outplayed in the reverse fixture as they shipped in three goals without a reply. Despite playing at home, it will not be easy for them to contain Bayern Munich, who are flying high under Vincente Kompany. Bayern Munich have a healthy lead in the German Bundesliga and as things stand have one foot in the last eight of the Champions League. Bayer Leverkusen versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Play-Off Football Match at Anfield Stadium.

Nordi Mukiele was sent-off in the previous game and is now suspended for Bayer Leverkusen. The absence of Jeanuel Belocian for the rest of the campaign is a blow to the side and leaves them short in defence. Another problem for Xabi Alonso is the absence of star midfielder Florian Wirtz, the heartbeat of their attack. Victor Boniface will lead the attack with Amine Adli and Nathan Tella as the attacking midfielders. Granit Xhaka will be tasked with shielding the backline. Bayern Munich will opt for Harry Kane as their central striker with Jamal Musiala as the playmaker for support. Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman will try and utilize their pace to crave out openings from out wide. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka make up for a formidable central midfield pairing and a lot will ride on their shoulders. Expect Bayern Munich to dominate once again and secure a 2-3 win here.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayer Leverkusen will take on Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 12. The much-awaited encounter between both clubs will be hosted at the Bay Arena. The Bayern Munich match will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, online viewing options look below. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in FC Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSV Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match on the JioTV app for free. Expect Bayern Munich to dominate once again and secure a 2-3 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).