Tokyo [Japan], August 24 (ANI): In a major upset, HS Prannoy knocked out two-time former champion Kento Momota in the round of 32 clash in the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships here.

Kento Momota was left stunned by the brilliant display of badminton skills by Prannoy.

The Indian shuttler never let his guard down, attacking from the very beginning to seal the match in straight sets 21-17, 21-16.

The former two-time BWF champion did not seem settled from the start and failed to capitalize on opportunities to score. Prannoy was able to cover the court effortlessly with a great mix of attack and defence, making the Japanese shuttler pay for his mistakes.

In the match that lasted just short of an hour, the Indian shuttler looked in control throughout. There were a few rallies that went on long but most of them ended with Prannoy edging past the Japanese shuttler.

With this win, the Indian shuttler has moved to the next round and will vie for a spot in the quarter-final.

Commonwealth champion Lakshya Sen registered a stunning straight-game win against Luis Penalver to cruise into the Round of 16 of the men's singles category.

Lakshya was tested in the first game but was dominant in the second to register a 21-17, 21-10 win over Luis Penalver.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth suffered a defeat against Zhao Junpeng 9-21, 17-21 in the Round of 32 match of the men's singles category. The match lasted 34 minutes. (ANI)

