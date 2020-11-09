Budapest, Nov 9 (AP) The Hungarian soccer federation says fans will no longer be allowed to attend the national team's European Championship playoff game on Thursday.

About 18,000 fans could have been in the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest for Hungary's match against Iceland. A Euro 2020 place is at stake.

But the Hungarian government has announced new restrictions to cope with the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

An official attendance of 18,531 watched Ferencvaros host Juventus last week in a Champions League game at the national stadium.

Budapest is among 12 host cities scattered across the continent for Euro 2020. Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it qualifies for next year's postponed tournament.

The Hungarian soccer federation says the new restrictions "have a significant impact" on soccer and it will pay refunds for tickets bought. AP

