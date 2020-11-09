Delhi Capitals (DC) will play Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals final match in IPL season 13 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). Delhi Capitals will be making their maiden appearance in an IPL final with Shreyas Iyer’s side reaching their first IPL final in 13 seasons while their opponents Mumbai Indians are the defending IPL champions and also four-time winners of the tournament. Ahead of the MI vs DC IPL 2020 final, take a look at some key players for the Dream11 fantasy playing XI. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Mumbai Indians, who are looking to become the first team since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010-11 to successfully defend their IPL title, will be confident of beating Delhi Capitals in the final and clinch a record fifth title. Delhi reached the final after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 Final: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13.

They have lost thrice this season to Mumbai Indians, which includes a disappointing 57-run loss in qualifier 1 of the tournament. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite a popular platform among those fans who pick the best fantasy playing XI to win some cash. Selecting a team of all best players is always a winning formula in Dream11. So here are all tips and predictions to pick your Dream11 fantasy team for MI vs DC IPL 2020 final match.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

He has been sensational with the ball for Mumbai Indians and is second in the wicket-taking chart of IPL 2020 with 27 wickets to his name. Bumrah blew away Delhi Capitals with a four-wicket haul in qualifier 1 and has been lethal throughout IPL 2020. He is a must pick in every Dream11 IPL fantasy team.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has been Delhi’s most consistent batsman in IPL 2020. He has already scored four half-centuries and two hundreds and is also the second-highest run-scorer in this edition of the IPL with 603 runs. Dhawan’s 78 off 50 deliveries was instrumental in Delhi setting up a high score against Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier 2 and eventually defending that score.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

Rabada is the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 29 wickets to his name. He led Delhi Capitals to a win in qualifier 2 with three wickets in a single over against SRH and will be a key bowler against Mumbai Indians as they eye a maiden IPL title.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan

The 22-year-old left-handed batsman has been a key player for Mumbai Indians ever since he has been included in the playing XI. Whether opening the batting or coming in at No 4, Ishan Kishan has always produced the goods for Mumbai Indians and played some fine knocks. He was the highest scorer for them against Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier. He is a must pick in every Dream fantasy team.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder has been a match-winner for Delhi Capitals throughout the season. He was sent in as an opener against SRH in a must-win game and he responded with a 27-ball 38 and was also involved in an 86-run opening partnership with Dhawan that set the tone for Delhi’s win. Stoinis was also effective with the ball in hand and took three wickets, which included the game-changing wicket of Kane Williamson when the game was slipping away from Delhi. Stoinis has been Delhi’s best player this season and a must pick in the fantasy XI.

Mumbai Indians have always had the upper hand on Delhi Capitals and lead them 15/12 in head-to-head records. MI and DC have faced each other in 27 matches in IPL History and MI leads the H2H with 15 wins. Rohit Sharma’s side have won all three meetings this season and also won their last four clash against Delhi. They will hope for a super five while Delhi will want to win the game that matters most.

