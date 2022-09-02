New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Delhi's Ranji team has performed below par for a few seasons and now dearth of quality coaches has also come to the fore with 12 out of 16 coaches, who took a recent exam, could not become eligible for BCCI's Level 2 course.

While all of them got pass marks (50 percent), only four aspiring coaches -- 3 male and 1 female got 70 percent marks, which would allow them to take Level 2 course.

Former leg spinner Chetanya Nanda and all-rounder Sumit Narwal were among the four, who were found eligible for the next level along with Ashish Malhotra and Sonali Rauf.

The BCCI has 3 tier coaching course -- Levels 1, 2 and 3 and only those who have Level 3 get India A level assignments.

For the first class level, although it's not mandatory but at least a Level 2 certification is desired, commensurate with the level of tactical nous required to coach state U-19, U25 or senior team.

While 12 others became qualified Level 1 coaches, the likes of former Ranji players like Pradeep Chawla (58), Mohan Chaturvedi (55) and Yogesh Sachdeva (64) fell short of Level 2 qualifying mark. The result is significant in many ways as it means that DDCA will only have 25 percent of the applicants who are good enough to upgrade themselves. While it is understandable that most of them are well equipped to handle the practical courses, at times language does become a barrier in theoretical exams.

