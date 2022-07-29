Hyderabad, Jul 29: Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC on Friday signed Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera ahead of the upcoming season. The 29-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal. "This is a very good opportunity for me. Hyderabad FC is a great project with great fans and are currently the champions. I cannot wait to take on this new challenge," Herrera in a statement. Herrera started his career with the academy in the Canary Islands. He was a part of the squad at Anexo Del Estadio Gran Canaria during head coach Manolo Marquez's time. ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Chennaiyin FC Sign Local Boy Ajith Kumar.

He has been effective across all domestic leagues in Spain and has also spent a season in Israel with Maccabi Netanya. "Borja (Herrera) is a complete and technically gifted player. From centre-back to centre-midfield, from a box-to-box role to playing as a winger, he is an effective option in the squad," said HFC coach Marquez.

