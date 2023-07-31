Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Further strengthening their Indian core, Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC have signed winger Makan Chothe, the club announced on Monday.

The youngster penned a three-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign with the Yellow and Black.

“I am very happy and excited to join this fantastic club,” HFC quoted Chothe as saying, after completing his move to the club.

“It is truly an amazing honour to be here and I cannot wait to get started with my new team,” he added.

Another Manipuri star making an impression in the ISL, Chothe was born in Chandel, and joined Minerva Punjab Academy as a 17-year-old breaking into the first team in the 2018-19 campaign.

Chothe scored twice in 26 appearances in the I-League while also impressing in the 2019 AFC Cup for Minerva Punjab. The youngster made the jump to the ISL with FC Goa in 2020 and was a regular in the first team the next season, where he made 15 first-team appearances.

A quick and tricky winger, Chothe has a goal and two assists in 26 games in the ISL and is a winner of the Durand Cup with FC Goa, where he also played in the AFC Champions League.

Speaking to the HFC faithful ahead of his move, Chothe said, “Hyderabad is my home now and I will give my 100% to help the team achieve everything in the next few years.”

The 23-year-old is all excited to be a part of the HFC squad and will add to the competition for places in the first team at the club in the upcoming campaign. (ANI)

