Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Australia's limited-overs specialist D'Arcy Short has said that he backs himself to come good in Test cricket.

The left-handed batsman also said that the tag of being a white-ball specialist does not really bother him.

"I do not think it is an unfair view, it is just what people have seen. I definitely back myself in red-ball cricket as well. I just have not taken my opportunities as well as I could have or should have in the games that I have played," cricket.com.au quoted Short as saying.

"The pressure of wanting to do well and keep my spot plays on my mind a bit as well. I know I can do it. It is just about putting it together in a game," he said.

Short has so far played 20 T20Is and eight ODIs for Australia.

In the first-class career, Short averages less than 30 in a total of 14 games played so far.

"I think I slowly proved that last year. Against New South Wales, I opened the batting against a Test attack and got fifty and batted for a fair amount of time (164 balls)," Short said.

"I got a fair bit of confidence out of that. It is just about putting a big score on the board when I get a chance," he added.

The left-handed batsman also said that he has tried to change too many things in the past rather than keeping things simple.

"I have probably tried to change things too much (in the past) instead of just keeping it simple like I do in the white-ball game," Short said.

"It is just the little things; knowing which balls to play at, being decisive in my shot selection and making sure I am getting my hands through the ball," he added.

Short last played an ODI match for Australia in March this year against New Zealand and the batsman scored just five runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)