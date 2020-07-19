ENG vs WI Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Day three of the second Test between England and West Indies was a complete washout. And now with two days remaining, England will be pushing for a win. West Indies will resume day’s play at 32 for one, only if the weather allows. As per the Manchester weather forecast, it is going to be sunny today (July 19) with few clouds and some chances of rain. Fingers crossed as we expect play of day four. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020 Day 4 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

Things could become difficult for West Indies who trail by 437 runs with nine wickets in hand. The pitch was under cover for some time now and will overcast conditions, England bowlers could be threatening. Kraigg Brathwaite and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph have their work cut out as they try to survive the first hour of play.

Brathwaite is batting on six while Joseph is on 14. Earlier, Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes scored 120 and 176 respectively to help England post massive 469 in their first innings. For West Indies, Roston Chase picked a five-wicket haul. Jofra Archer Fined and Given Official Warning for Breaking Bio-Secure Protocol, Will Be Available for Third Test.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.