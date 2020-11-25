Dubai [UAE], November 25 (ANI): Greg Barclay, the newly elected International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman has said that he does not subscribe to the concept of the 'Big Three' (England, Australia, and India).

Earlier this year, there was wide speculation that India, Australia, and England and one other country could compete in a 'Super Series'. However, there has no official word on this tournament yet, but Barclay has made it clear that he does not subscribe to the theory of the Big Three and in his opinion, all member nations should be treated equally.

Also Read | Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Lead Shortlist for Men's Player of the Year; Jurgen Klopp, Marcelo Bielsa Named Among Best Coach Nominees.

"There is no 'Big Three' as far as I am concerned, I do not subscribe to it, all cricket members are important and they should be treated equally. I fully acknowledge different countries can contribute differently, but all members need to work together and they should be treated equally. I do accept that some of the bigger countries can provide the things like hosting events and bigger revenues, but I do not think there is something like the Big Three," said Barclay in a video posted on ICC's Online Media Zone.

If the Super Series between England, India, Australia, and one more country takes place, then it will ensure all participating boards getting financially stronger. ICC tends to make more money from the world events, and hence there has been speculation as to whether the apex cricketing body would sanction a 'Super League'.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann Denies Rift With Lionel Messi, Distances Himself From 'Negative' Comments Made by Former Agent and Uncle.

Earlier today, Greg Barclay was elected as the new Independent Chairman of the ICC. According to an official statement, Barclay replaced Shashank Manohar who stepped down from the post earlier this year.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012 and is currently NZC's representative on the board of the ICC. He will now step down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.

Barclay was a director of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association.

He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)