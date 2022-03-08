Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): The second day of gameweek 3 kicks off with a clash between newly-promoted Rajasthan United FC and former champions Aizawl FC who are both out to prove a point as well as gain some.

The Kalyani Stadium will play host to this match on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match, Rajasthan United FC head coach Francesc Bonet said, "We had a good preparation before the restart. The players have been training very well. We are well prepared for the game and will be looking to get all three points against a good opponent. It will be a tough match for sure but we will give our best to get the victory." Meanwhile, left-back Abhishek Ambekar mentioned, "We are mentally in a very good situation. Our bonding is excellent. We have a friendly atmosphere. A different challenge awaits us for tomorrow. We will try to follow the coach's plan and give our best to win the match." "Aizawl is a good team. They didn't get the result they wanted in the last few matches. However, they will be dangerous and will look to play with the ball. So, we will have our plans against them. We are confident that we will get all three points," Bonet concluded. On the other hand, Aizawl FC coach Yan Law seemed confident of turning things around. He addressed, "In the first two matches, the results did not go our way but we are confident in our abilities to turn things around. We have gifted goals to the opponent. It's the beginning of the league, there are many matches to play. We know that we will not be there where we are." Right-back Lalmalsawma Khawlhring is also looking to get things sorted in the next match. He said, "Although we didn't get the result in the last match, we had a good training session. We will look to follow the plans of the coach and give our best to get the victory." (ANI)

