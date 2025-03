Ludhiana (Punjab), Mar 30 (PTI) Namdhari FC notched up their ninth win in the ongoing I-League defeating SC Bengaluru 2-1 here on Sunday.

The hosts led 1-0 at half-time.

Akashdeep Singh (28') gave Namdhari the lead in the first half, before Francis Addo (85') doubled the lead late on. Clarence Fernandes (90') pulled one back towards the end, but it was too late.

Namdhari remained sixth in the I-League table with 32 points from 21 matches. SC Bengaluru, however remained in the relegation zone with just 20 points from as many matches.

They are on the same points as Aizawl FC, who are ahead by dint of a better head-to-head record.

Though SC Bengaluru were the ones, who needed more urgency in their game, it was Namdhari FC, who had the early chances.

As the clock ticked towards the half-hour mark, Cledson hung a ball into the box, which Akashdeep headed home, giving his side the lead.

Cledson had a couple of more chances in the second half, when the game truly began to open up. Bengaluru came out with a strong urge to score the equaliser after the change of ends. Namdhari, however, grew slowly into the contest and began to take control of proceedings.

An unmarked Manvir scuffed a shot from near the penalty spot, and substitute Karandeep had his one-on-one effort saved. Bengaluru created a couple of chances at the other end too.

Clarence's header off of a Thomyo Shimray cross from the right went just wide, while substitute Henry Kisekka's free header from inside the box was saved.

Faslurahman Methukayil's effort from long range also rattled the Namdhari cross-bar, before being cleared.

In the end, it was the long throw that worked for both sides, as Addo and Clarence scored one goal for each team.

