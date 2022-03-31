Kalyani (West Bengal)[India], March 31 (ANI): NEROCA FC will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the I-League 2021-22 season as they face Churchill Brothers here at the Kalyani Stadium.

The Orange Brigade has put in some strong performances since the beginning of the campaign and a scrappy win against the young Indian Arrows puts them in the fourth position in the league.

"In the last match we had some changes because of the injuries but we played a solid match against the Indian Arrows. We improved our defence line and we tried to keep the ball as much as we could," said head coach W. Khogen Singh.

Talking about the injuries the coach said, "Sergio Mendigutxia is back from the injury and he will be available for the upcoming match, whereas Juan Mera is still injured and could be sidelined for the next 2-3 matches."

Regarding Churchill Brothers, the coach believes it will be a difficult match as the Goans will be looking to get all the 3 points. "Churchill Brothers are a good side with a fantastic attacking line. We are aware of their attacking side and they are improving match by match", he added.

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers after an inspiring draw against Sreenidi Deccan FC will be looking to bounce back with a win against NEROCA FC. The newly appointed coach Antonio Rueda Fernandez is very happy after joining the club.

"For me, it is a very important project because I have the responsibility to bring back the club where it belongs, to the top. I know it will be a difficult task, as all the teams in the league are very good but we have great players in our squad who can help us to win the games," he said.

Talking about the opponents, Antonio said, "NEROCA is a very strong team with zero losses since the start of the league. The team plays intense football, and they have got some very good attacking players. I hope my team can defend and play well against them."

Bryce Miranda, who was accompanied by the coach, believes the team can still bounce back after a tough start.

"We haven't had the start we expected, we've won 2 games out of the 8. But, now we've gained some points and the fighting spirit in the team is a lot more alive. We've been fighting from the first minute till the 90th minute." (ANI)

