Kolkata Knight Riders look to get back to winning ways as they face off against Punjab Kings in match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 01, 2022 (Friday) and has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the KKR vs PBKS betting odds and win predictions. KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings had a sensational start to life under new skipper Mayank Agarwal as they defeated Riyal Challengers Bangalore in their season opener. PBKS chased a mammoth score and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, KKR lost to RCB in their previous game after defeating defending champions CSK in their first game of the season.

KKR vs PBKS Betting Odds and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, PBKS are the favourites in their match against KKR. Bet365 have placed the odds in favour of Punjab. PBKS are the favourite with odds of 1.72 while CSK are a 2.10 underdogs.

KKR vs PBKS Win Predictions

According to the Google predictions, KKR are likely to win the game. Kolkata have 54% odds in their favour compared to PBKS' 46%. Kolkata Knight Riders have the better head-to-head record, winning 19 of the 29 games against Punjab in IPL history.

