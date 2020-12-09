Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) For the first time since its inception, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K will provide a unique opportunity for its participants to have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to compete against some of the world's best athletes, with the advantage of an established handicap.

Among the list of top international elite athletes signing up for the Ace Your Race With the world's best athletes is Half Marathon World Record holder, who is also the Course record holder in the TCS World 10K, Geoffrey Kamworor and a three-time winner of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K.

Also Read | Mandeep Singh Joins Ongoing Farmers’ Protest Near Delhi Border, Harbhajan Singh Also Renders his Support.

He will be joined by Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu, TCS World 10K defending champion and Kenya's Tsehay Gemechu, two-time champion in the women's elite category at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

Being hosted in a digitally assisted avatar this year, participants from all over the globe can register and participate in the TCS App-enabled race between December 20 to 27. The 10K runners have the opportunity to choose their favourite athlete they wish to compete with.

Also Read | LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions Lanka Premier League Match Telecast on TV.

What's more exciting, is the exclusive access and insight the runners will get to experience first-hand about their favourite athlete.

A chance to understand their training regime, diet plans, their success mantras and inspirational messages that will encourage runners to put their best foot forward and clock their personal best timings.

Expressing his excitement over being part of the TCS World 10K this year, Kamworor said: "I think this is a very interesting concept introduced by the organisers of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K.

"This will help participants get an insight into how we work ahead of any race and the important points to remember while preparing for an event.

"Currently I am in a heavy block of strength-endurance training, but I am happy to build in a nice 10km training race to join those participating in the event."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)