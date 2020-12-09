Kandy Tuskers and Jaffna Stallions will face each other in the latest round of Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 9, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far and find themselves at opposite points of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions live streaming in LPL 2020 can scroll down below. LPL 2020: Twitterati React to Ifran Pathan’s Return to Cricket, Express Delight.

Jaffna Stallions currently occupy the top spot in Lanka Premier League 2020 with four wins in six while Kandy Tuskers are at the bottom with two points from six games. Tuskers’ only win in the competition came last month and since then have been performing poorly. Meanwhile, apart from the abandoned match last time around, Stallions lost their game before that putting an end to their four-game winning run.

Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the KT vs JS LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Jaffna Stallions Squad: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles(w), Minod Bhanuka, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Duanne Olivier, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan

Kandy Tuskers Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Samarakoon, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dale Steyn, Ishan Jayaratne , Priyamal Perera, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Kaveeshka Anjula, Chamikara Edirisinghe

