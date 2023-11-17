Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force, which will perform an air show ahead of the World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, held a rehearsal on Friday.

The Surya Kiran team members performed some dazzling displays and flew in different formations. Anticipation is building among people not only for the cricket final but also for the aerial performance that will precede it.

India breezed through the group stage, finishing on the top with 18 points after winning all their matches. The semi-final against New Zealand, in which India's batters piled up a huge total, did produce some tense moments for Indian fans but Mohammed Shammi struck at the right time to relieve the pressure. India won by 70 runs in the match played in Mumbai.

Australia also pulled through in the other semi-final and defeated South Africa by three wickets at the match played in Kolkata.

If India win the title, it will second time they will win it on home soil.

