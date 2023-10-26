The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway with things having started to heat up. It has been a fair competition between batsmen and bowlers thus far. We have seen some high-scoring games and some paltry totals as well. As of now, 15 batsmen have scored centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. South Africa's Quinton de Kock has scored the most centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with three hundreds in the competition thus far. The latest batsman to join the list of centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is Australia's Glenn Maxwell. The right-hander played a whirlwind knock scoring his century in just 40 balls, which is the fastest century in ICC Cricket World Cup match ever. Below you can check the list of most centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Highest Wicket-Taker List.

For India, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored a century each in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. For Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan have breached the three-figure mark. Interestingly, four South African batsmen have hit centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the most from a single team thus far. Batsmen from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands are yet to score a century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Highest Run-Scorer List.

Most Centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Batsman HS 100 Quinton de Kock (SA) 174 3 Abdullah Shafique (PAK) 113 1 Dawid Malan (ENG) 140 1 Devon Conway (NZ) 152* 1 Rohit Sharma (IND) 131 1 Virat Kohli (IND) 103* 1 Aiden Markram (SA) 106 1 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 121 1 Kusal Mendis (SL) 122 1 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 131* 1 Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 123* 1 Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL) 108 1 David Warner (AUS) 163 2 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 108 1 Heinrich Klaasen (SA) 109 1 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 130 1 Mahmudullah (BAN) 111 1 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 106 1

During the last World Cup in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored the most number of centuries. The Indian batsman slammed five centuries while Australia's David Warner scored three tons. Both the batsmen apparently were the two highest run-scorers in the tournament.

