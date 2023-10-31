Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi completed 100 ODI wickets on Tuesday, becoming the fastest pacer to do so.

The young Pakistan quick achieved this record during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mayank Agarwal Tags Virat Kohli As 'Gym Freak', KL Rahul 'Calm' Personality of India Cricket Team.

In the match, Shaheen took 3/23 in nine overs at an economy rate of 2.60. His wickets included Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossein Shanto and Mahmadullah.

Shaheen has achieved the milestone in just 51 matches, making him the fastest pacer to reach a century of wickets. In 51 ODIs, Shaheen has 102 wickets at an average of 22.78, with the best bowling figures of 6/35.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer's Struggles Against Short Ball Spotlighted in Team India Practice Session Ahead of Clash Against Sri Lanka in CWC 2023.

But overall, Shaheen is the third-fastest bowler in ODIs to reach 100 wickets, behind Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichanne (42 wickets) and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (44 wickets).

Shaheen is having a pretty solid World Cup so far. In seven matches, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 19.75, with the best bowling figures of 5/54. With Australia's Adam Zampa, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the WC currently.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh elected to bat first. Knocks from Mahmudullah (56 in 70 balls, with six fours and a six), Litton Das (45 in 64 balls, with six fours) and skipper Shakib al Hasan (43 in 64 balls, with four boundaries) came in handy as Bangladesh was bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Besides Shaheen, Mohammed Waseem Jr (3/31) and Haris Rauf (2/36) also delivered solid spells with the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir also got one wicket.

Now, Bangladesh, out of the tournament with one win in six matches, need to defend 205. Pakistan will need to chase down this total to secure their third win in seven matches and keep their hopes for the semis alive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)