Dubai [UAE], April 4 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the Player of the Month nominees for March with Mark Adair, Matt Henry and Kamindu Mendis competing for the coveted award.

Ireland pacer Adair left his mark in all three formats in March. However, the biggest impact he made was in the Test format. He spearheaded Ireland's pace attack in their maiden Test win which came against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

He claimed a five-wicket haul and conceded 39 runs in the first innings and then went on to take three in the second innings. He ended the month on a high note with 16 wickets across all three formats.

New Zealand's Matt Henry was the standout performer with the ball during their Test series defeat against Australia. In the first Test in Wellington, he produced a fiery spell and claimed five wickets.

In the first innings of the second Test, he rattled Australia's middle order and claimed seven wickets while conceding 67 runs. Throughout the Test series, he demonstrated remarkable consistency and grit to force out some positives for the Kiwis.

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis pulled out arguably the best performance from the bat throughout the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Mendis starred in Sri Lanka's triumph as they kept their unbeaten Test record intact on Bangladesh soil in the recently concluded series.

In the first Test when Sri Lanka were reduced 57/5, he stitched up a crucial stand for the visitors with Dhananjaya de Silva and took them to a competitive total of 280 in the first innings.

Even in the second innings, he played a phenomenal knock of 164(237) to guide Sri Lanka to a massive total of 418. He became the first player at number seven or lower to hit two centuries in a single Test. (ANI)

