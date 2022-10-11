Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): India's consistent all-rounder Deepti Sharma moved into the top three of the ICC T20I Women's bowler rankings on Tuesday after a string of impressive performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Sharma's spectacular few months continued as she vaulted into the top three of the Women's T20I Bowling Rankings, displacing West Indies' in-form star Hayley Matthews, South African pacer Shabnim Ismail, and Australia's Megan Schutt.

Sharma has been outstanding with the ball at the Women's Asia Cup, taking 3/27 against Pakistan, 2/13 against Bangladesh, and 2/10 against Thailand.

Despite her excellent run, two English players stay ahead of Sharma in the rankings, with Sarah Glenn in second place and Sophie Ecclestone at the top.

Sharma's performances have also moved her ahead of Ashleigh Gardner in the All-rounders Rankings, putting her in third place behind West Indian Hayley Matthews and Sophie Devine.

Another Indian star, Jemimah Rodrigues also gained in rankings as she moved in the top 10 of the T20I Batting Rankings, leapfrogging compatriot Shafali Verma and New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates to take sixth place.

Rodrigues struck a brilliant 76 in India's Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka earlier this month, and she has continued her great form in the most recent matches so far.

Her climb to sixth place is due to two spectacular performances in the Women's Asia Cup, a rollicking undefeated 75* off 45 balls to defeat the UAE, and a 24-ball 35* to defeat Bangladesh.

Amelia Kerr of New Zealand, though, has made the most noteworthy jump by an All-rounder.

The New Zealander's performance in recent matches against the West Indies, particularly with the bat, has propelled her into the top ten, where she has risen five places to sixth, with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu the only player to drop out.

The top five in the Women's T20I Batting Rankings remain unaltered, extending Beth Mooney's reign at the top. (ANI)

