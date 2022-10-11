India’s Jemimah Rodrigues continues to be on top of the Most Runs in Women’s Asia Cup 2022 list followed by Sri Lanka Harshitha Madavi.India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand qualified for the semi-finals of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 and these batters will have few more games to collect more runs. Interestingly, the top five is dominated by Indian batters with Shafali Verma also in the list. Most Wickets in Women's Asia Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Bowler Standings With Leading Wicket Taker at the Continental Tournament in Bangladesh.

2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I is underway in Bangladesh. The marquee event kick-started from October 01 and will conclude on October 16. This is the eighth edition of the Women's Asia Cup in which seven Asian nations will contend for the title. Apart from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who have been regular entrants of Women's Asia Cup for quite long now, UAE, Malaysia and Thailand will also participate in the event. UAE and Malaysia confirmed their berth in the women's Asia Cup 2022 after reaching into the final of 2022 ACC Women's T20 Championship in June this year. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated and Team Standings.

Most Runs in Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Player Mat Runs HS SR 100 50 Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) 6 188 76 144.61 0 2 Harshitha Madavi (SL-W) 6* 166 81 95.95 0 1 Sidra Ameen (PAK-W) 6* 136 56 95.77 0 1 Nigar Sultana (BD-W) 5 128 53 111.30 0 1 Shafali Verma (IND-W) 4 119 55 119.00 0 1

Over the years, in first six editions, India Women ruled remarkably until the seventh edition in 2018 when Bangladesh Women finally broke the streak of women in blue and won their first ever Asia Cup. The defending champions Bangladesh Women are the hosts for the 2022 Women's Asia Cup and all the matches will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The format set for the continental championship is T20, one relished most by the cricket devotees nowadays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).