Right-arm leg break bowler of Bangladesh Women, Rumana Ahmed is currently topping the most Wickets table in 2022 Women's Asia Cup. She has scalped ten wickets thus far and thanks to better average and strike rate, Rumana is on top of the list. Pakistan’s Omaima Sohail is placed second in the most wickets table. On the third spot is India’s Deepti Sharma. Most Runs in Women's Asia Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Batswoman Standings With Leading Run Scorers at the Continental Tournament in Bangladesh.

The eighth edition of Women's Asia Cup T20 is hosted by Bangladesh Cricket at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The tournament kick-started on October 01 with 24 matches slated to be played till 16 October. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) who conducts the Asia Cup announced the schedule of the event earlier in September. UAE and Malaysia after reaching the final of 2022 ACC Women's T20 Championship in June, confirmed their place in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup to join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Thailand for the marquee event. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated and Team Standings.

Most Wickets in Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Player Mat Runs Wkts BBI Ave SR 5 Rumana Ahmed (BD-W) 5 58 10 3/9 5.80 7.2 0 Omaima Sohail (PAK-W) 6* 74 10 5/13 7.40 9.0 1 Deepti Sharma (IND-W) 6 86 10 3/27 8.60 13.2 0 I Ranaweera (SL-W) 6* 75 9 4/7 8.33 10.0 0 T Putthawong (THI-W) 6 114 8 2/7 14.25 17.2 0

India Women hold a majestic record of winning the Women's Asia Cup six out of seven times and reaching the finals all seven times. Bangladesh Women were the only team who could defeat the India women in the final of seventh edition of Asia Cup in 2018 by three wickets. The eighth edition was supposed to take place in 2020, but due to prevalence of COVID pandemic in that year and following year, the continental championship got postponed. And eventually in 2022, ACC finally programmed the event.

