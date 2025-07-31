New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Football is a game driven by emotion, and few things reflect that passion better than a well-earned nickname. Whether powerful, playful, or deeply personal, each nickname carries a story, often shaped by a player's style, personality, or unforgettable moments on the pitch, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Some are born from moments of magic, others from grit, flair or simply the way a player or coach carries themselves on and off the pitch. The Indian Super League has seen its fair share of monikers, some gifted by clubs, others by fans and a few that have become part of a player or coach's identity.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 5th Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Jason Cummings is a prankster off the pitch and a performer on it. The Australian has long embraced the nickname "The Joker", inspired by the iconic Batman villain. He even has the character tattooed on his left thigh and the Joker's smile inked on the back of his hand: a tattoo he uses to cover the lower half of his face when celebrating goals.

It's a celebration he's carried with him from his early days in professional football to India and ISL and Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans have already grown used to seeing it.

Also Read | Is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Udanta Singh's speed has been his biggest weapon since his early days at Bengaluru FC. Now part of FC Goa, Udanta's sharp with his runs and rarely gives full-backs a moment's peace.

It's no surprise then that fans and commentators began calling him The Flash. In full flow, Udanta's pace has split open backlines and even when he's not on the scoresheet, he makes his presence felt just with his pace and delivery from the flank.

If there's one nickname that perfectly matches a player's style and energy, it is this. El Torito, which translates to "the little bull" in Spanish, is what Suresh Wangjam has come to be known as and it fits.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Suresh has been Bengaluru FC's midfield general in the ISL since 2019. He's always on the move, pressing, chasing and harrying opponents. It's this relentless intensity that has made him a key figure for both BFC and the Indian national team.

Nicknames don't come much cooler than this. The Mizo Sniper sounds like someone who doesn't miss and for a long time, and Jeje Lalpekhlua was exactly that. Calm, composed and clinical in front of goal, the striker from Mizoram had a knack for finding the net when it mattered.

He rarely wasted chances and often finished with precision rather than power during his time at Chennaiyin FC. With two ISL Cups to his name, Jeje's reputation as one of Indian football's most reliable forwards remains strong.

For Hyderabad FC fans, 87:19 is a moment frozen in time. In the 2021-22 ISL final, Hyderabad FC were trailing Kerala Blasters FC until Sahil Tavora stepped up with a stunning long-range equaliser which was clocked at 87 minutes and 19 seconds.

The goal took the game to extra time and eventually led to Hyderabad FC winning the Cup on penalties. It was Tavora's only goal that season, but it couldn't have come at a better time. Since then, Mr. 87:19 has become synonymous with him even after his move to FC Goa.

Like Udanta, Lallianzuala Chhangte is electric down the flanks. His pace, combined with sharp footwork and an eye for goal, has made him one of the league's most dangerous forwards. Hailing from Mizoram, he's fittingly earned the nickname "The Mizo Flash".

While Mumbai City FC and their fans have embraced the nickname, there's something unique about Chhangte's runs. He's not just fast but explosive. It's the kind of speed that changes games and that's why the tag fits him just as well.

During his time in India, former Kerala Blasters FC head coach Vukomanovic was affectionately referred to as "Aashan" by the club's passionate fanbase. In Malayalam, "Aashan" translates to "Master" or "Teacher", a title that reflected the deep respect he earned.

Across three seasons with the club, Vukomanovic guided the Blasters to the playoffs each time, including a memorable run to the final in the 2021-22 season. More than just results, it was his ability to inspire players, connect with the people of Kerala and openly express his love for the club and its culture that made the nickname truly fitting.

FC Goa head coach Marquez is popularly known as "Don Manolo", a nickname inspired by the iconic character from the movie The Godfather. The moniker took off on social media, where viral graphics regularly depicted Marquez in the signature Don Corleone pose, seated in a high-back chair with authority.

One of the most experienced head coaches in the league, Marquez led Hyderabad FC to an ISL Cup triumph in the 2021-22 season and has since brought stability and success to FC Goa, leading them to back-to-back playoff finishes, a feat the club hadn't managed since 2020-21.

His authoritative presence on the touchline and ability to build strong, disciplined units are what truly make "Don Manolo" more than just a nickname. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)