Buriram (Thailand), Apr 28 (PTI) IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team riders Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves produced promising performances in Round 1 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here.

Kavin earned 3 points in race 2, while Johann bagged 1 point in race 1, bringing their cumulative team total to 4 points for this season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class on Sunday.

Kavin and Johann finished race 1 at 19th and 15th position and race 2 at 13th and 18th position, respectively.

Kavin, the 19-year-old rider, started the 10-lap race from the 23rd grid position for race 1. He finished at 19th position with a total time of 19:06.659.

In race 2, he fought back stronger and despite the tough competition, Kavin showed resilience and strategic race craft, managing to maintain his position.

He finished at 13th position after a hard-fought race today, crossing the chequered flag with a total time of 19:07.972 and his fastest lap was recorded at 1:53.676.

Meanwhile, Johann started from 29th on the grid in his debut season at the ARRC.

In race 1, he put an intense fight, maintaining consistent lap times and gaining valuable experience on the demanding circuit.

Johann finished at 15th position in the race 1 with a total time of 19:05.726. In race 2, Reeves held his ground and finished the race at 18th place with a total time of 19:11.232 and his fastest lap was 1:53.861.

